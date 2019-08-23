Man faces charges in Midland wrong way crash

MIDLAND, TX. (KOSA) - A man is behind bars for intoxication manslaughter after a fatal wrong-way crash along Interstate 20 and West Loop 250 in Midland.
Mora died at the scene and Rodriguez is now facing a charge of intoxication manslaughter.
Midland Police said Jesus Rodriguez was going the wrong way in the eastbound lane of I-20 when he crashed into Carlos Mora who was driving West.
According to authorities, the two vehicle accident happened around 3 A.M. this morning.
The investigation is ongoing.