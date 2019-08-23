Man faces charges in Midland wrong way crash

A man is behind bars for intoxication manslaughter after a fatal wrong-way crash along Interstate 20 and West Loop 250 in Midland.

Midland Police said Jesus Rodriguez was going the wrong way in the eastbound lane of I-20 when he crashed into Carlos Mora who was driving West.

According to authorities, the two vehicle accident happened around 3 A.M. this morning.

Mora died at the scene and Rodriguez is now facing a charge of intoxication manslaughter.

The investigation is ongoing.

