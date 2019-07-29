Man dies while trying to cross over into the country through Brewster County

Authorities are investigating after a man died while trying to cross over into the country through Brewster County.

According to the Brewster County Sheriff's Office, their office learned on Thursday that a man had died while trying to enter the country.

Deputies and U.S. Border Patrol agents responded to the area on foot, ATV and aircraft but weren't able to find the man's body until Friday evening in the southeast part of the county.

The sheriff's office is now working to determine his cause of death. Family members have been notified.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this time," said the sheriff's office in a Facebook post.