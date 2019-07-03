Man dies while hiking in Big Bend National Park

A man who died while hiking in Big Bend has been identified.

According to the Big Bend National Park, 54-year-old Richard Merrill of Friendswood, Texas died on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, Park Law Enforcement Rangers noticed a vehicle parked at the Marufo Vega Trailhead. A note, which was left by Merrill, said that he would be hiking from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and asked for the park to be notified if he didn't return by then.

At the time that the note was found the temperature was at 90 degrees with 38% humidity. Later in the day, the temperature would reach 106 degrees

Park Rangers began their search for Merrill who had died a quarter mile off trail near the junction of the Strawhouse and Marufo Vega trails.

The extreme heat and rugged terrain delayed the recovery of Merrill's body until Wednesday. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter was called in to assist.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss and would like to extend our sincere condolences to the friends and family of Mr. Merrill,” said Superintendent Bob Krumenaker. “The environment of Big Bend in the summer is, sadly, unforgiving. We urge all hikers to be sure they are prepared for the summer desert conditions so they are able to return home and safely visit Big Bend again. I would also like to extend my thanks to the hard work of the search and rescue team under these extreme conditions, as well as to our Border Patrol partners for their assistance.”

Park officials recommend that hikes take place during the early morning hours before the temperature rises to 95 degrees.