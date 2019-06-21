Man dies in overnight crash in Big Spring

Big Spring police are investigating a crash on Thursday that left one person dead.

The victim has been identified as 42-year-old Gary Miers Jr.

According to the Big Spring Police Department, their officers and EMS were called to the 1800 block of South Gregg around 11:12 p.m. for a report of a major crash.

When police arrived at the scene they found a crash involving a Chevrolet Equinox, a Chevrolet Camaro and a Chevrolet 1500.

The driver of the Equinox, identified as Miers, passed away at the scene. No one else was hurt in the crash.

An investigation revealed that Miers left the parking lot of a DK Convenience Store and turned into the southbound lanes. That's where he was hit by the Camaro and the Chevrolet 1500 which were both driving in the southbound lanes.

Police say that their investigation of the crash is ongoing at this time.