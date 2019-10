A man died after falling at a construction site in Odessa on Thursday morning.

According to the Odessa Police Department, they received a call about a fall at a construction site in the 7100 block of State Highway 191 at 8:35 a.m.

When police arrived at the scene they learned that a man had fallen to his death. The man's identity has not been released at this time.

Police tell CBS7 that they are investigating the death.