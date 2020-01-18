Man critically hurt after jumping from moving vehicle in Midland

A man is fighting for his life in the hospital after Midland Police say that he jumped from a moving vehicle early Saturday morning.

Officials say that at 3:25 AM Saturday, they were called to the 4500 block of Comanche in reference to a man that was found in the road.

When Midland Police got to the scene they found the man, Matthew Martinez, in the road barely breathing. Martinez was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators then spoke with a woman on the scene, identified as Jennifer Gillett, who found Martinez in the road.

Gillett told Midland Police that she was driving west on Camanche to take Martinez home when Martinez jumped out of the moving vehicle.

Investigators also say that Martinez's injuries are consistent with jumping from a vehicle.

Midland Police say that Gillett was arrested for driving while intoxicated and the investigation is ongoing.