Man convicted of rape found among migrants in Presidio

A man who had been convicted of rape in Indiana was one of many migrants found by U.S. Border Patrol agents over the weekend.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents assigned to the Presidio Station found several footprints near the Rio Grande River on Saturday night. The footprints showed that a group of individuals had crossed the river and headed north.

On Sunday afternoon agents found 12 migrants hiding in caves who were dressed in camouflage and had carpet on the soles of their shoes.

According to CBP, the carpet helps to hide footprints while traveling through the desert.

One of the men was found to have been previously convicted of rape in Indiana before he was deported to Guatemala earlier this year.

“The apprehensions made by our agents in the desert of West Texas have a direct impact to the safety of the communities in which we live and work.” Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudak said. “They also have a direct impact to the communities in the interior of the United States, this individual previously pleaded guilty to rape and he will not be going back to that community.”

All 12 of the migrants were then taken into custody.