Man charged with stealing wheel loader in Midland County

A man has been arrested after authorities say that he was found driving a stolen wheel loader.

Benito Hernandez Jurado Jr., 42, has been charged with Theft of Property.

According to the Midland County Sheriff's Office, their deputies were called to an intersection south of Midland on Sunday night for a report of a suspicious man driving a large forklift.

The deputies weren't able to find the man or forklift, but the sheriff's office received two more similar calls of a man driving a forklift in the 3500 block of South County Road 1206.

Deputies arrived and found a man driving a wheel loader. The suspect, identified as Jurado, reportedly tried to run away on foot but was caught. The wheel loader was found to be stolen.

Jurado was then charged and arrested.