FIRST ON CBS7: Man charged with stabbing woman in Andrews

A 23-year-old man in Andrews has been arrested after police say he stabbed a woman several times on Wednesday night.

Aaron Franco, 23, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon (Family Violence), a 1st Degree Felony.

According to the Andrews Police Department, their officers were called to the 200 block of SW 8th Street at 9:30 p.m. for a report of a stabbing victim.

When police arrived at the scene they found a 28-year-old woman had been stabbed several times. The victim was then taken by Andrews EMS to the Permian Regional Medical Center before she was later transported to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa.

An investigation led police to identify the suspect as Franco. Franco was found in the 900 block of SW 2nd and was taken into custody by officers and Andrews County Sheriff's deputies.

There is no word on the condition of the victim. The relationship between Franco and the victim was not shared by police.