Man charged with shooting two people over the weekend in Odessa

A man is facing charges after he shot two people, according to the Odessa American.

Hai Nguyen was arrested on Saturday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct (discharge firearm), and possession of a controlled substance.

According to the paper, Nguyen followed 31-year-old Daisy Coria for most of Friday night in his van. Nguyen reportedly drove past Coria’s house when she arrived at her home on North Sam Houston Avenue at around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Shots were fired at the intersection of the neighborhood and 12th street. Coria and 27-year-old Rudolfo Martinez were hit. The woman’s house was also hit with shotgun pellets. There were several people inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Odessa Police Officers arrested Nguyen and transported him to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. Nguyen has four bonds totaling $108,000.