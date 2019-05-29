Man charged with kidnapping two young children in Pecos

A man was arrested in Pecos after police say he kidnapped two young siblings.

According to the Pecos Police Department, their officers received a report of an 8-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy being kidnapped on the morning of May 19.

Police spoke with the father of the children who said that they were in a vehicle parking in the 200 block of South Oak while he was inside of a building. When the father returned he found that the children were missing but noticed a truck parked at a stop sign nearby.

Police say that the driver took off when the father began calling out to him. The father was able to tell police that there was one man in the truck and that the truck had the letters "PK" on it.

Reeves County Sheriff's deputies were able to find the truck. The driver took off on foot but was eventually caught and identified as Avila. The children were found to be okay.

According to police, Avila is not a family member and does not know either of the children. Two charges of kidnapping have been filed against Avila.