Man charged in deadly Hobbs shooting

A Hobbs man has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting that left one person dead in May.

Ali Calvillo, 25, has been charged with Murder (Open County).

According to the Lea County Sheriff's Office, on May 26 their deputies responded to the 3100 block of east Stanolind Road in Hobbs for a report of a man who had been shot several times.

When deputies arrived they found that a man, identified as 25-year-old Jose Martinez, with multiple gunshot wounds. He later passed away from his injuries.

An investigation of the shooting led investigators to identify the suspect of the shooting as Calvillo.

Calvillo was arrested and booked into the Lea County Detention Center. He was later released after posting a $4,000 cash bond.