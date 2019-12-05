Man arrested in rash of vehicle burglaries in Big Spring

Big Spring Police Department

News Release:

For the past several weeks Detectives with the Big Spring Police Department has been investigating the rash of vehicle burglaries and stolen vehicles within the City of Big Spring.

This investigation led to a joint investigation with the Howard County Sheriff’s Office then expanded to include Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, Palo Pinto County Sheriff’s Office, Midland Police Department, Glasscock County Sheriff’s Office, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office, Borden County Sheriff’s Office, Nolan County Sheriff’s Office and Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Throughout this investigation the Big Spring Police Department, Midland Police Department and Glasscock County Sheriff’s office obtained multiple arrest warrants on Casey Adam Torrence W/M 28 years of age to include Theft of Firearms, Felon in Possession of Firearms, Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicles, Burglary of Vehicles and Burglary of Habitations.

On the 5th of December 2019 the Big Spring Police Department learned the location of Casey Torrence in the 2600 block of Carleton.

Investigators with the Big Spring Police Department called for the assistance of the Midland Police Department, Howard County Sheriff’s office, Glasscock County Sheriff’s Department, Department of Public Safety and Customs and Border Patrol.

Surveillance was established on the residence and Torrence was observed entering a black Ford F-350 that had been reported stolen out of Martin County.

Surveillance was maintained on Torrence and the stolen vehicle until he exited the highly populated area.

Torrence traveled to the southwest portion of Howard County at which time The Department of Public Safety attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Torrence and the stolen vehicle.

Torrence refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated at approximately 3:00 P.M.

The pursuit continued for approximately 45 minutes.

At approximately 3:45 P.M., Torrance abandoned the stolen vehicle and evaded on foot in the heavily wooded area just northwest of Roberts Lake which is just south of IH-20 and west of Farm to Market 818.

At approximately 4:15 P.M., Torrence was located hiding under brush and was taken into custody.

Torrence was found to be in possession of 3 pistols.

At the time of this media release Torrence has been booked into the Howard County Jail on multiple felony warrants and more warrants from several jurisdictions and agencies are expected to follow.

The Big Spring Police Department thanks all agencies involved in the apprehension of Casey Torrence.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time.