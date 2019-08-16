Man arrested for taping women in Sam's Club restroom

Midland Police Department confirm they have arrested and charged a man for videotaping women in a restroom.

Derek Wayne Johnson of California is who MPD said was caught using his cellphone to record women at a Sam's Club bathroom.

According to MPD, Johnson was arrested after an investigation found he was videotaping in a women's restroom.

MPD said, Johnson left the Sam's Club and was later pulled over by police at the Kent Kwik on HWY 191.

When Johnson was stopped police said he was making suspicious movements so the officers on the scene called him out at gunpoint.

Johnson did not resist arrest.

Johnson was charged with invasive visual recording and the investigation is currently on going.

Johnson is currently still behind bars.

