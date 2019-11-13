Man arrested for firing a gun out of his home

A man has been arrested after Odessa Police say the man fired a gun out of his house.

It started as a welfare check in the 800 block of fitch around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

When officers got there, they say a man fired a gun at the ground out of his house

Police arrested him for a class b misdemeanor of discharging a firearm inside city limits.

During their investigation, officers tell us the bomb squad was called out after getting a warrant to search the home.

Police say the man’s roommate claimed there could be hazardous materials inside the home.

The name of the man arrested has not been released.

