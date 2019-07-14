Man arrested following pursuit overnight in Ector County

A man is in custody after taking Ector County deputies on a 10 minute pursuit early Sunday morning.

Ector County Sheriff Griffis told us the chase of the blue Chevrolet pickup started around 2:30 a.m. on the 5500 block of West University Boulevard, but that deputies lost sight of the vehicle after it went inside city limits.

A Department of Public Safety aircraft maintained eyes on the vehicle until it crashed in the alley on 3600 block of McKnight Drive.

The driver, 27-year-old Mark Vuelvas, bailed from the vehicle and was arrested, according to Griffis.