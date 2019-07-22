Man arrested following deadly shooting in Carlsbad

A man has been arrested following a deadly shooting in Carlsbad over the weekend.

Cody James Pike, 22, has been charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence.

According to the Carlsbad Police Department, their officers were called to the 1000 block of North Halagueno just before 5 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived at the scene they found that a man had been shot in the chest and arm. The man was then taken to the Carlsbad Medical Center where he passed away.

As police investigated the shooting a man, identified as Pike, turned himself in.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Carlsbad Police Department at (575) 885-2111 Ext. 240.