Man arrested after standoff with Odessa Police

A man has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault after a standoff with Odessa Police overnight.

According to The City of Odessa, officers responded to the 2700 block of North Dixie Boulevard in reference to a disturbance Saturday night.

OPD was told that a man was kicked out of the establishment and made threats to come back and shoot up the establishment.

While on scene, the city said officers heard two shots fired in their direction.

The investigation led OPD to a home in the 2400 block of Walnut Avenue, which was the residence of the suspect.

A short standoff happened before SWAT arrived on scene. The man then surrendered to law enforcement.

Lonnie Worthington was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and sent to the Ector County jail.

The city stated in a press release that more charges are expected to be filed later.