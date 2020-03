The Midland Police Department says that they responded to a call of a disturbance with weapons near the Cinergy Cinemas off Highway 80.

When Police got to the scene, they learned that a man was shooting a vehicle, that's according to the City of Midland.

Midland Police also say that the man was arrested and no injuries were reported. No word on the suspect's identity.

No other information was released by Midland Police.