Man accused of setting woman on fire in broad daylight arrested in N.C.

Police have arrested the man they say is responsible for setting a woman on fire Monday morning.

Kinston Police arrested Venice Taylor, 41, of Jacksonville, in connection with the case. Police say Taylor was taken into custody during a traffic stop just after 7 p.m.

Police said Taylor is facing charges for attempted murder, malicious maiming, resisting public officials, and driving with a revoked license.

Investigators said 24-year-old Khloe McNeal was driving and had stopped her vehicle when she was approached by a man.

Officers said the man dowsed McNeal with flammable liquid and then set her on fire.

An officer was flagged down by a passerby at 10:52 a.m. at the intersection.

Police said the victim was suffering from severe burns to her upper body.

She was taken to UNC Lenoir and then flown to the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill.

Police said their investigation is in the preliminary stages.

Anyone who has any information about this case is encouraged to call the Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

Copyright 2020 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.