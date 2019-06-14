Majority interest in Whataburger acquired by Chicago-based bank

The ownership of a famous Texas fast food restaurant is changing for the first time in 69 years.

Whataburger announced on Friday that Chicago-based BDT Capital Partners, a merchant bank, was acquiring a majority interest in the chain.

The company says that it will remain headquartered in San Antonio.

“We’re excited about the partnership with BDT because they respect and admire the brand we’ve built,” said Whataburger President/CEO Atkinson. “They want to preserve it while they help us continue growing a sustainable, competitive business over a long period of time. They don’t plan to change our recipe for success.”

Whataburger was started in 1950 by Harmon Dobson, who opened a burger stand in Corpus Christi. There are now 828 locations across 10 states.