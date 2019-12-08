FIRST ON CBS7: Major incident at Midland Stripes; No other information from police

A major crime has apparently happened at the Stripes in Northwest Midland at 4400 Briarwood Avenue.

A neighborhood crime app reported that there was a large police presence at the gas station and at some of the Walmart entrances nearby this morning.

CBS7 was never alerted to the incident by the Midland Police Department, so by the time we got to the Stripes there was only a sign on the door saying it was closed.

We reached out to City of Midland spokesperson Erin Bailey who confirmed with CBS7 that an incident had happened, but no details could be released.

The Midland Neighbors app reported that there had been a homicide at the Stripes, but of course we haven’t been able to confirm that with the Midland Police Department.