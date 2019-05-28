Deadly crash shuts down Highway 18 south of Kermit

Authorities responded to a deadly crash on Highway 18 south of Kermit on Tuesday morning.

According to the Winkler County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened 10-15 miles south of the city.

The crash involved a car and 18-wheeler in a construction zone. The sheriff's office says that a man was killed in the crash.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

Traffic is being diverted through CR 401 and FM 1219. There is no word yet on when the highway will be reopened.