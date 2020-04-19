Machinery Auctioneers to host online auctions

Machinery Auctioneers in Odessa usually hosts auctions to sell oil and gas equipment with hundreds of people in attendance.

Now, they are transitioning to online auctions to abide by the health and safety guidelines set by the CDC due to the coronavirus.

“We’ll have a live auctioneer with two bidding platforms, Proxibid.com and Equipmentfacts.com," Owner Terry Dickerson said. "So you can come out tomorrow, Monday, and check the equipment out. Go over it. We ask everyone keep the six feet for social distancing and we’re not going to let too many in at one time. They can come check the equipment out. Then they go back to their office on Tuesday morning and bid live.’

Vice President of Business Operations Doug Bland says people have called in to ask if auctions were still going to happen. And although the oil and gas industry is struggling, there’s still a high demand for these products here in West Texas and around the country.

“They can bid on everything from rollers, dumbbellies, semi trucks, fracking equipment, trucks, I mean you name it. Generators, light towers, anything you can think of that has been used on any kind of oilfield equipment.”

These auctions won’t be timed, but the countdown time will reset every time someone bids and the last person to bid will win that item.

“Each item has a lot number," Dickerson said. "That lot number they bid on it and they can do it by just going online. And we’ll announce that lot number. They press a button, press a button, and when they quit bidding we say sold and it’s yours.”