MUGSHOTS: 13 fugitives arrested during warrant roundup

13 fugitives are behind bars following a warrant roundup.

According to the Odessa Police Department, their officers teamed up with the U.S. Marshals Service, the Ector County Sheriff's Office and the Midland County Sheriff's Office for a roundup last week.

The operation, which lasted four days, resulted in the arrests of 13 fugitives wanted for a total of 26 charges.

Each of the following suspects were booked into the Ector County Jail.

1. Joshua Ballard, 22, Evading Arrest, Burglary

2. Jeremy Tinner, 41, Parole Violation

3. Brandon Rodriguez, 26, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Probation Violation

4. Robert Conley, 54, Failure to Comply With Registration Requirements

5. Francisco Mendoza Jr., 40, Parole Violation, Burglary

6. Carlos Alvarez, 25, Three Counts of Aggravated Robbery

7. Jonathen Sanchez, 17, Aggravated Assault

8. Jerry Klein, 63, Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child

9. Manuel Ramos, 24, Stalking

10. Richard Loya, 43, Stalking

11. Gregory King, 53, Possession of a Controlled Substance

12. Kenny Mayes, 25, Burglary of a Habitation

13. Robert Lopez, 34, Assault by Choking (Warrant), Aggravated Assault (Warrant), Assault (Warrant), two counts of Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant, Endangering a Child, Evading Arrest