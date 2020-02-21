Former Midland County Sheriff's Office employee files lawsuit alleging personal phone calls were recorded

A former worker at the Midland County Sheriff’s Office has filed a lawsuit alleging someone listened in to her phone calls - and recorded them - at least 262 times over a three-month period, according to a copy of the suit obtained by CBS7.

Debbie Nichols is the plaintiff in the suit, which was filed Tuesday.

The suit says she was hired in 2012 as an administrative assistant.

She started getting suspicious that someone was listening to her calls because, the suit says, Chief Deputy Rory McKinney and others knew about personal things they shouldn't have known otherwise.

Particularly, the suit outlines how Nichols considered taking time off under the federal Family and Medical Leave Act to help take care of a sick family member.

While she applied for it, another employee told her McKinney already knew about her wanting to take the time off, and had discussed plans to "do something about her job" if she was gone for an extended period.

The suit also alleges that McKinney listened to one of her phone calls up to 56 times.

McKinney, Sheriff Richard Gillette and Midland County are all named as defendants in the suit.

The suit states that Nichols filed an Open Records Request in September for an access log of her phone calls.

That log allegedly showed the calls were intercepted and recorded by an individual with the username “mckinner,” whom she believes to be McKinney.

Nichols reported what she discovered to the Texas Rangers, and they initiated a criminal investigation.