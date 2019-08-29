Midland Police ramp up traffic violation enforcement efforts around Labor Day

The Midland Police Department is aiming to make driving safer for community members in Midland around the Labor Day holiday.

During the “maximum enforcement period,” more police officers will be out working the most dangerous Midland roads.

In 2018, Midland Police Department Lieutenant Kenny Angel said the city experienced around 4,200 crashes.

And with just four months left in 2019, the city is set to see even more crashes.

“We are on par this year to hit 5,000 crashes in 2019,” Angel said.

The Labor Day holiday period is one of the deadliest weekends on United States highways, with 376 fatal crashes nationwide in 2017, according to the United States Department of Transportation.

But with the maximum enforcement period that extends to Thursday, September 5th, MPD aims to decrease traffic accidents.

“We’re going to target hotspots that have been created over the past month where all wrecks have occurred. Those hotspots will be targeted and we’ll enforce those huge accident contributors, which are speeding, disregard stop sign, disregard stop light, and DWI’s,” Angel said.

During the day, officers will be stationed along Loop 250, Midkiff and the loop, Andrews Highway, Big Spring Street, and Rankin Highway and Interstate 20.

In the evening, officers will primarily be stationed along Rankin Highway and I-20, Big Spring Street, and Thomason Drive and Loop 250.

“Trying to get out there to make midland safer and traffic is the number one complaint with the city of midland so we’re trying to do the best we can to control that," Angel said.

