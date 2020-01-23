Midland High School lock-down lifted; One arrested

5:15 p.m. UPDATE: The lock-down at Midland High School has been lifted, and students are being released. One suspect is in custody. No word on charges.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

Midland High School is reportedly on lock-down as Midland Police and MISD Police investigate an unknown issue.

Both departments have set up a perimeter around the school, according to a city spokesperson.

We're told MISD officers are leading the investigation.

The lock-down happened after CrimeStoppers got a tip; according to the Midland Reporter-Telegram.

The newspaper is reporting that Kimberly Gomez, a parent of a student, said her daughter has been texting her throughout the lock-down, and shortly after 4 p.m. the teen texted her that shooter inside the school had taken hostages.

We have reporters on the way and will have more information as we learn it.