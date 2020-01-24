MPD: Woman leads officer on car chase with infant in her lap

A Midland Police Officer says he chased a female driver down several streets Tuesday, and when he finally got her to stop, he discovered she was driving with a baby in her lap.

According to an arrest affidavit, Officer Kyle Slagle spotted Carmelita Coronado driving with expired tags in the Moan Street and Industrial Ave. area. He tried to pull her over, but the officer says she led him on a chase down several streets.

Eventually, she tried to drive between two houses, but a parked car blocked her way out, says Slagle

He says when he walked up to the car, he saw that she had a baby less than a year-old in her lap, and another child in a car seat in the back.

The officer also says he found less than two ounces of marijuana in the car.

Coronado is charged with possession, evading a police officer and endangering a child.