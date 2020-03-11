MPD: Two teens arrested after attacking man with a kitchen knife

Two teens were arrested in Midland on Tuesday after police say they admitted to attacking a man with a kitchen knife.

According to the Midland Police Department, their officers were called to the 1500 block of South Loraine Street at 9 a.m. for a report of a disturbance involving a weapon.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been beaten at cut with a knife. The victim told police that he had been attacked by two teens and gave their descriptions.

Police then began searching the area and found two teens matching those descriptions. The teens were taken to the Midland Police Department for questioning where they reportedly admitted to the attack.

The teens were then booked at the Culver Juvenile Detention Center and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.