MPD Officer Zachary Owens gets big surprise

It's been well over a month since the mass shooting here in Midland and Odessa but the community is staying West Texas Strong.

Zachary Owens was the officer who was injured during the tragic events the shook the community of West Texas.

On Saturday, during a special benefit concert for those affected that day the officer was given a token of appreciation.

“You can see through my tears. Well, this one. It was by far I didn’t expect it at all. It’s hard to get me out in the public. As much as I love everyone that lives here it’s still tough for me to be in public,” said Owens.

For years, Officer Owens has been trying to get this beloved piece of his history back and now he can finally be behind the steering wheel of his favorite car again.

Because of life, Owens said he had no other choice but to let go of the car he grew in and spent hours working on.

He said seeing the community come together makes everything he went through all worth it. He wants West Texas to never forget and always stay strong.

“With all the support here in West Texas, you do not get this anywhere else. The events that lead up to this they were unfortunate, there were a lot of lives lost. We can’t bring them back but at least we can remember them. That’s all I can ask for,” said Owens.

The ‘West Texas Strong’ benefit concert had BBQ, drinks and live entertainment.

According to the owner of Rusty Bucket BBQ and Tavern, all proceeds from the concert are going towards the victims and their families.

“You can’t thank him enough. It’s just kind of one of those deals that you have to stand behind the people that protect and serve you,” said Finlay.

Officer Owens said he will be back in the field soon once he get the okay from the doctors. He said now he will at least have his old sports car back to him entertained.

“Anybody who had to even go through that terrible message that day. Just know we are preventing it the best we can. We can’t prevent all tragedies from happening but we will do our best,” said Owens.

