MOJO players welcome students back to Ireland Elementary

The first day of school can be a bit nerve-racking for some kids, but the Permian Panthers football team made it easier on Monday morning.

The Permian Panthers football team spend their morning welcoming Ireland Elementary students back to school.

For the second year in a row, elementary students taking their first steps into their new school had the MOJO backing them up.

The players opened car doors with a smile, giving students a friendly hello and a high five to lift their spirits.

“I definitely think that it’s a great thing for the little kids. I mean they look up to us. We’re the Permian MOJO athletes so I think it’s a big deal we get to open their doors for them and help them have a good first day,” said quarterback Harper Terry.

Coaches say that the players greeting kids has been a hit so far and the team plans to expand the greeting to more schools next year.