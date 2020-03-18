MMH begins drive-through sample collecting for those who meet screening requirements

Midland Memorial Hospital has announced that it has opened a drive-through sample collection site for those who have met screening requirements and have scheduled an appointment.

Midland Memorial Hospital has opened a Drive Through Sample Collection Site. It is important to know the use of the site is ONLY for those that have met the screening requirements and have an appointment through 68Nurse (432-686-8773) or as scheduled by your provider.

If you feel you have been exposed or are experiencing fever, sore throat, cough and new shortness of breath, please follow the below steps. DO NOT self-report to the Drive Through Sample Collection Site.

1. Self-Isolate

2. Call your Primary Care Physician or 68Nurse (432-686-8773). Do not go to the Emergency Department or an Urgent Care

Center

Your Primary Care Provider or 68Nurse will perform the CDC approved screenings.

If screening guidelines are met, they will schedule you an appointment at the Drive Through Sample Collection Site and provide you with your next steps.