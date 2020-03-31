MMH recommends wearing a mask in public if you're sick

Midland Memorial Hospital leaders are recommending residents wear protective masks to keep themselves healthy while in public.

Dr. Larry Wilson with MMH first said social distancing was the key to slowing the spreading virus but on Tuesday he said masks can also pay a big role.

He said if you’re sick and don’t know it, the mask can help stop water droplets in your breath from spreading to nearby people.

“So, wearing a mask if you have a mask is not a bad thing to do,” Wilson said. “I’ve switched in that, you’ve heard me say before social distancing is the key but just that mechanical bridges can be protective. And I think anything we can do to try to mitigate that.”

Nurses at MCH gave the same recommendation at a separate press conference this afternoon.