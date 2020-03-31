MMH employee says hospital is not supplying masks to all employees

One hospital employee is accusing Midland Memorial Hospital of not providing masks to all hospital employees.

The employee chose to remain anonymous as to not jeopardize employment.

The person says the hospital is not providing face masks for those who are cleaning the hospital.

The employee also added that the cleaning staff feels endangered since they regularly encounter doctors, nurses and patients.

The employee told CBS7: “It’s been kind of like chaotic especially since nobody knows exactly what to do and they are really no providing us with what we need specially to keep us from getting that type of virus.”

The hospital issued a statement, saying other departments that aren't health personnel are supplied with sanitary grade isolation masks when encountering patients who require other types of isolation.

The hospital says gowns are also used in situations when needed.

