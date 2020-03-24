MMH: 149 coronavirus COVID-19 tests out, results expected back Tuesday or Wednesday

Midland Memorial Hospital CEO Russell Meyers shared the latest on coronavirus COVID-19 testing and possible cases at a press conference on Tuesday morning.

According to Meyers, the hospital has 15 patients under investigation (PUI) for the coronavirus. Five of those patients are in critical care while 10 are in the hospital's med-surg unit. That unit is being used only for patients who are suspected to have coronavirus.

Meyers says that the hospital sent out 149 tests to labs. So far seven have come back and only one patient tested positive.

A large number of test results are expected to return on Tuesday or Wednesday.

As of Tuesday morning, the hospital had six patients on ventilators. MMH has 44 regular ventilators and 37 single-use ventilators at the ready.

Meyers also added that they are expecting to receive a large shipment of N95 respirator masks sometime this week. According to Meyers, the shipment is coming from China.