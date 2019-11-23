MISD's bond passes by 11 votes

After a recount was requested, results show that Midland Independent School District's bond, actually passed.

The recount started early Friday morning and did not finish until Saturday at around 4:00 A.M.

A recount was conducted by the Midland County Elections Office, the co-chairs of the SPAC ‘We Choose our Future’ said MISD’s, $569 million dollar bond passed, this time by just 11 votes.

Representatives from both 'We Choose our Future' and 'Better Bond for Midland' were present for the recount.

‘We Choose our Future’ told CBS7 News in a statement quote.

"At the conclusion of a long and tedious process, the final tally of votes shows that the bond passed by eleven votes. We are grateful we had the opportunity to work alongside one another to ensure an accurate count in this election,” said ‘We Choose our Future.”

According to 'We Choose our Future,' the recount results show.

11,411, Midlanders voted for the bond.

While 11,400 residents in the Tall City voted against the district.

The SPAC stated they are now focused on the future.

"While we look forward to breaking ground on the much needed new and remodeled schools for Midland's students, we also look forward to working with all those who became engaged in the greater discussion about the issues surrounding education in Midland through this process,” said ‘We Choose our Future.’

On Election Night, the Midland County Elections Office, reported through preliminary results, the bond measure passed by 12 votes.

Then, days later, they said the unofficial final results showed the bond failed by 25 votes.

That is when ‘We Choose our Future' filed for a recount. Now both the PAC and MISD are thanking the community for their support in passing this bond.

"I would like to express my appreciation to the voters of this community for approving the bond. Thanks to your decision, and the hard work of those who studied and prepared the recommendation, Midland ISD is poised to move forward to deliver in a big way for Midland students and teachers,” said MISD.

CBS7 News has reached out to the representative for 'Better Bond for Midland' and will bring their statement once we hear back.

“I am keenly aware of the trust the voters have placed in MISD, and look forward to working with the Community Oversight Committee to deliver the projects in this bond on time and under budget,” said MISD.

MISD that through this election process the district heard from both sides in the community and they are committed to continue to build trust and transparency with residents in the Tall City.

MISD’s Full Statement

Upon recount, Midland voters have indeed passed a $569 million school bond to address overcrowding in secondary schools, safety and security, and grade reconfiguration for Midland ISD. The bond is a landmark step in creating 21st century learning environments for Midland children.

On November 18, the S-PAC We Choose Our Future filed a petition for a manual recount. The Elections Division of the Texas Secretary of State’s Office reviewed the petition and accompanying deposit and confirmed that the petition met the State standards. The Texas Election Code provided that the school board president was to serve as the Recount Supervisor. In this capacity, Board President Davis appointed Ruth Sloan to serve as the Recount Chairman. Ms. Sloan served as Midland County’s Election Administrator for 10 years, from 2004 to 2014. As Chairman of the Recounting Committee, Sloan oversaw each of the counting teams who were responsible for manually tallying each ballot cast in the bond election.

Votes were tallied via nine counting teams, each consisting of three persons: one person nominated by We Choose our Future, one person nominated by Better Bond for Midland, and one person nominated by Chairman Ruth Sloan. One member of each team read each ballot aloud and the other two team members tallied the votes and checked to make sure their tallies matched after every ten votes.

In addition to their representatives on each of the counting teams, We Choose Our Future and Better Bond for Midland were also permitted to each have one duly-appointed poll watcher for each of the nine counting teams. We Choose Our Future and Better Bond for Midland were each permitted to have one duly-qualified representative in the Commissioner’s Courtroom during the entirety of the recount process.

“I would like to express my appreciation to the voters of this community for approving the bond. Thanks to your decision, and the hard work of those who studied and prepared the recommendation, Midland ISD is poised to move forward to deliver in a big way for Midland students and teachers," said Superintendent Orlando Riddick. “Our mission is that all students will graduate prepared and ready for college or career, and the bond proposal will help accelerate that objective."

School Board President Rick Davis shared that, "the journey to reach this conclusion was longer than any of us anticipated. I wish to thank the dedicated individuals who volunteered their time to conduct the recount, Midland County for use of their facilities, and the community for their faith in the process. I am keenly aware of the trust the voters have placed in MISD, and look forward to working with the Community Oversight Committee to deliver the projects in this bond on time and under budget." At its October meeting the Midland ISD School Board of Trustees approved the formation of a community bond oversight committee; the next step is to select people to serve on it.

Over the course of the next several months, the district will gather the community’s input, secure architects and begin designing new and renovated facilities. Construction will begin as early as next year, and students will occupy new facilities starting in 2023. "Throughout the election process MISD has clearly heard from both sides of our community. It is our commitment to communicate and build trust and transparency,” Riddick said.

Information about how to become involved and next steps will available at www.midlandisd.net.

