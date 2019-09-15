MISD's Dropout Recovery Walk

According to Midland ISD their high school graduation rates are on the rise and the district is looking to keep those numbers going up.

Kail said anyone who wants to get their students re-enrolled in school that they should reach out to MISD’s Director of Accountability.

As a way to keep students in school and help them achieve graduation, MISD had their 12th annual Dropout Recovery Walk.

MISD staff members, volunteers and board members went out in the community on Saturday and touched base with kids who have not returned to school, for whatever reasons they may have.

Dr. Elise Kail with MISD said events like this shows students that the district really cares. She said it shows them that MISD is willing to do anything to get them back and keep them in school.

“Kids, just like adults go through cycles in their lives. They may have hit a wall and not done well. We want them to know that it is okay to come back. Our community wants them to finish school, their parents want them to finish, their teachers and principals want them to finish school. This is a way we want to show them,” said Kail.

