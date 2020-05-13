MISD will celebrate graduation at in-person ceremonies

Midland ISD will conduct in-person graduation events on Saturday, May 30th.

Graduating seniors can walk a stage and be handed their diploma.

This is in addition to the virtual graduation ceremony screenings at the Big Sky Drive-In.

Graduates will be assigned to one of six locations: Crestview Baptist, Stonegate Fellowship, First Baptist, True-Lite Christian Fellowship, Mid-Cities Community, and Bowie Fine Arts Academy.

They will also be assigned a specific time slot.

Students will be allowed up to four family members.

As each student walks across the stage, family will be able to stand in front of the stage and take photos.

The events will be live-streamed, and no additional audience will be permitted.

• Campuses will provide information regarding location and time assignments for each graduate.

• Campuses will provide a request form for families preferring not to attend an exercise at a religious institution.

• Tickets are required for entrance and will be provided to seniors prior to the event.

• Graduates and their family units will be expected to arrive 10 minutes prior to the scheduled time and leave the site once they have exited the stage.

• Family units will stay together.

• Family units will stay six feet apart from one another while waiting in line for the stage.

