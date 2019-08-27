MISD trustees approve purchase of Ranchland Hills

A local school district's purchase of a golf course to use as a location of a future school was approved in a meeting on Monday night.

The Midland ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously in favor of the purchase of the Ranchland Hills Country Club.

The 116.89 acres in Northeast Midland will be bought for $9.5 million.

Two board members, John Kennedy and John Trischitti, were absent from the meeting and did not vote.

The idea to purchase the golf course was announced in June. MISD plans on using the site for a future school site.

“This is a good location for a future campus. And given its existing infrastructure, and its ability not to be hindered by oil and gas pipeline,” said Board President Rick Davis in June.