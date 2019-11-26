MISD moves forward with bond amid investigation into election

Almost a month later, the MISD bond election may have finally come to a conclusion.

In a surprising move Tuesday, The MISD School Board voted to finalize this weekend’s bond election recount, which claims voters approved the $569 million school bond.

This is all happening while the election process that churned out three different sets of results is under investigation by the state.

A unanimous vote in a room anything but united.

“I don’t know how anybody can feel comfortable moving forward knowing that we don’t have 820 ballots accounted for,” one woman said to the board ahead of the vote.

Over the weekend, the recount done by hand came up with 820 fewer votes than the voting technology added up a week before.

That’s only the latest confusion after two previous results were declared inaccurate.

“Though the bond ended up passing and that’s what we were advocating for, no one on our committee or even on the other side feels confident yet until those discrepancies are explained by the county,” “We Choose Our Future” SPAC Co-Chair Christine Foreman said.

Meanwhile, MISD’s president said he’s absolutely sure the third time’s the charm claiming the recount set the record straight and the computers had to have been wrong.

“I am confident that when the investigation is completed, the explanation will be a programming error, a machine malfunction or a user operator error of some kind,” Rick Davis said.

Meanwhile, the Midland County attorney explains even if investigators find evidence the recount was wrong, it really doesn’t matter.

“Once a recount has been completed, that’s it,” Midland County Attorney Russell Malm said. “There’s no recount of the recount.”

A ruling even stunning one board member.

The county attorney explained the only option left in that case would be taking the case to the secretary of state’s office to contest the results.

“Something like this is completely uncharted,” Malm said. “So, we’re learning as we go along.”

If the investigation finds that the recount is accurate—nullifying any possible contests—MISD said it will start drawing up contracts in January to begin projects detailed in the approved bond.

