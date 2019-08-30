MISD seeks support for their bond

Just last week Midland Independent School District officials approved to put a $569 million dollar bond on the November ballot and on Friday afternoon, Superintendent Orlando Riddick hosted a briefing on the bond.

The superintendent said they always want to be transparent with voters and any information regarding the bond can be found on the homepage of their website.

MISD said they have about 26,000 students in their school district and with that number expected to keep growing they said the need to put this bond before the taxpayers is needed now more than ever.

MISD said they have a total of 134 portable classrooms across the district. This past year MISD said they had their largest Senior graduating class in all of the districts history. These are just a few reasons why MISD is pushing for this bond to be approved by voters.

Riddick tells CBS7 News that the school district is done with carrying out a 100 year school model and they are ready to try something new and different in order to bring students into our current day and age.

“How do we create an environment that does that. How do we create learning that does that and it is like turning the lights on when you think about it. I can walk into a building today that was built in the 60’s and when I cross a hallway into what is now modern I feel it and know it instantly,” said Riddick.

Riddick said the school district has a good standing with paying back the bonds they request from taxpayers, even earlier than expected.

If the bond is not passed in November, Riddick said they estimate it will cost taxpayers around $22,000,000 dollars each additional year that passes by.

“Our community has to decide will it kick the can or will it stop and address it right now so that we can ensure that our 26,000 community members, kids, our stakeholders, our investors are sitting in an opportunity to get the greatest yield from Midland,” said Riddick.

Riddick said for those taxpayers who do not have a student in the school district, they should think about not just the current generation but the future.

MISD said they hope the Midland community sees the importance of not not kicking in the can and that the community goes forward with the bond this coming November.