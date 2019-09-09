MISD faces state take-over due to chronic low school ratings: Houston Public Media

The Texas Education Commissioner has put the Midland Independent School District on notice that the state may fire the local school boards and take over due to failing grades.

That's according to a report from Houston Public Media at the University of Houston.

Three other district also got letters including Houston ISD, Snyder ISD and Shepherd ISD.

An MISD spokesperson told the Midland Reporter-Telegram Sunday that Superintendent Orlando Riddick would be available today to comment on the letter the TEA sent him last week making him aware of the situation.

This year the TEA gave MISD an over all C grade, but the district went from four failing schools last year, back to nine this year.