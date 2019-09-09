MISD responds to TEA letter of possible state takeover

UPDATE: Midland ISD has released the following statement to CBS7:

"Midland ISD recently received a letter from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) regarding continued low academic ratings for one of our elementary schools. Travis Elementary received an “F” rating in the most recent assessment period. It was the fifth consecutive year that Travis Elementary had received the lowest rating (formerly called “improvement required”). Per state law, MISD received notification from the Texas Education Agency. For some districts, this could result in the TEA removing the school board and taking over the district, or closing said campus.

Fortunately, Midland ISD is not in danger of a TEA takeover. This is because of a new state law passed last summer that gives failing schools other options. House Bill 4205, which was authored by Rep. Tom Craddick (R-Midland), gives school the option to partner with a nonprofit or charter.

Midland ISD has spent more than two years working toward this end, with the specific goal of turning Travis Elementary into an in-district charter school, by partnering with IDEA Public Schools. Our plan is to close Travis at the end of the current school year, then re-open it with IDEA Public Schools in 2020-21.

Midland ISD chose IDEA Public Schools along with legislative action for Travis Elementary because we felt the in-district charter turnaround model affords the highest number of students access to a high-quality education, and allows parents and the community to maintain local control of their child’s education."

The Texas Education Agency recently reported that Midland Independent School District is on a path of being taken over by the state due to poor academic performance.

The TEA sent out a letter stating that four districts in the state of Texas are at risk of having their school boards fired and taken over by the state. This plan will go into action if the districts do not fix their failing grades.

One solution that could possibly help with the overall academic performance is to help one Midland elementary school. Travis Elementary would be turned over to Idea’s Public School potentially in the year 2020

The goal for Idea Public Schools is to have kids who attend the school go to college.

The TEA recently reported that nine MISD schools have failed this year, which is four more than last year.