MISD approves purchase of Ranchland Hills Country Club

At Monday's MISD School Board meeting, board members approved the purchase of Ranchland Hills Country Club for $9.5 million dollars.

MISD plans to use the site for a future school site.

According to the MISD agenda, the entire site covers 116.89 acres and will include existing structures and buildings.

Ranchland Golf Partners LLC. will also be able to lease back the property for $1 a year to allow Ranchland Hill Golf Club to cease operations.

MISD plans to take it over November 1, 2020.

The MISD Board also approved buying two apartment complexes for future housing for teachers.

The Simpatico Apartments, located at 2910 W. Michigan Ave., and Town and Country Apartments, located at 3310 Bedford Ave., will cost $3.2 million to purchase.