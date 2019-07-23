Midland City Council talks tacking on "impact fees"

As the Tall City grows so does the need for more infrastructure. The Midland City Council met today and discussed tacking on "impact fees" to help fund those projects but not everyone agrees it's the best move.

“As these new homes are built it could significantly add to the cost of that housing as much as 5,000 to 6,000 dollars per house. So we want to take a fresh look at that and make sure we are not continuing to increase those prices,” said Brian Sales with the Permian Basin Board of Realtors.

The impact fees will go directly towards establishing new water towers, fixing roadways and installing new sewer lines.

Mayor Jerry Morales said these impact fees are needed to share the responsibility of growing Midland with future developers.

“There are fees other communities around us and throughout the state of Texas and the nation all have impact fees. Midland has kind of been behind the radar on that but the bottom line is how we share those cost,” said Mayor Morales.

But some concerned developers say the impact fees will only lead to the ever growing housing prices around the tall city by at least 6,000 dollars.

“We are all working towards affordable housing. Our stance is we have invested in roads, we have invested in water infrastructure, we have invested in utilities and we have been doing our part as a City Council and staff to make sure taxpayer money is helping with the investment and growing out the community,” said Mayor Morales.

The Midland City Council and developers all agree impact fees can be good for the community but only if they done correctly.

“The infrastructure needs to be built. We need roads, we need fresh water supply, we need sewer lines, so the cost to develop those things is a real cost. We just want to make sure if impact fees are imposed that they are not adding to that cost,” said Sales.

Mayor Morales said he wants to continue to work with developers to come up with the best outcome. The City Council is set to make a decision on the impact fees in two weeks.

