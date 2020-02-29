MCSO under second Rangers investigation for allegedly bonding out dead prisoner

The Midland County Sheriff's Office is under a second Rangers investigation - this time to see if the jail bonded out a prisoner after he committed suicide.

According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Judge David Cobos was called to Midland Memorial Hospital back in May to certify the death of Christopher Duboise.

The 36-year-old had hanged himself in his cell with part of his jail uniform.

Cobos told the MRT he was “baffled” when he talked with jail personnel and learned Duboise had been released on a $300 surety bail bond, because as a magistrate, he should have been told that an injured inmate was transferred to the hospital.

Cobos said he thinks the Sheriff’s Office released Duboise on bond so it wouldn't have to classify it as an in-custody death.

An autopsy showed Duboise had meth, amphetamines, fentanyl and marijuana in his system.

Rangers are also investigating the Sheriff's Office for wire tapping and and other allegations.

A current employee also filed a lawsuit again the department, the sheriff and Chief Deputy Rory McKinney this month for recording her phone calls without her knowledge.