MCSO investigating homicide in Midland County

The Midland County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the homicide of a man in Midland County.

According to MCSO, 52 year old, Richard Dean Stewart is who was found dead with a gunshot womb in the chest.

The Midland County Sheriff's Office said the homicide happened on east County Road 63 just northeast of the City of Midland.

Chief Deputy Rory McKinney tells CBS7 News that deputies responded to the 41 hundred block around 9:30 on Friday morning. .

Investigators said, Stewart is from Lorraine, Texas.

A neighbor who did not want to be on camera said she believes the victim was a worker on the property and was found in a company car.

As always we will bring you updates on this investigation as they come our way.

