MCSO: Joyrider drove onto property killing family horse; Caused $30,000 in damage

Sometime early Sunday, October 20, a driver busted through a gate and onto property at the corner of County Rd. 1140 and County Rd. 120, according to Midland County Sheriff's Investigators.

They say the driver ran over the family's horse and caused at least $30,000 in property damage.

After the driver hit the horse, detectives say he got stuck in a pond on the property.

Investigators say while the driver called someone to help get his Ford truck out of the pond, the horse lay nearby with extensive injuries. They say the horse endured hours of pain before it was discovered. The horse then had to be put down.

No arrests have been made.

Midland Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 with an additional $3,000 reward from a private donor for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with info is asked to call (432) 694-8477 or leave a tip online here.