MCH will lose Level 2 trauma rating on August 1

Medical Center Health System confirmed today it will lose its exclusive Level 2 trauma center status on August 1.

On Friday, Allison Pradon, interim vice president of communications and marketing and executive director of the MCHS Foundation, would only confirm that the hospital was guaranteed Level 2 status from the state through July.

Today, MCH reported that the American College of Surgeons found the trauma department didn’t have enough back-up doctor specialty call coverage when it did a survey last August. Because of that, the state decided to revoke the Level 2 status until another survey is taken on August 9.

The hospital says it expects to return to Level 2 status six weeks after that survey is taken.

MCH is the only local hospital with Level 2 Emergency Room Trauma status. Both Odessa Regional Medical Center and Midland Memorial's ER's are at Level 3 status. The closest Level 1 Trauma Center is in Lubbock. Higher level trauma centers are better equipped and staffed to handle the worst of injuries or illnesses.

